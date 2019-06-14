Important envelope delivered at Justice Faez Isa’s house

ISLAMABAD: An envelope carrying important documents was delivered on Friday’s evening at the house of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, credible sources told The News.

Sources close to the family revealed that the envelope carrying some pages delivered through an urgent mail service at the Islamabad house around 7:30pm. "Envelope was received by one of staffers of the Justice Sahib. He himself was not at home at that time," an informed government official told The News, seeking anonymity. Justice Sahib was in Lahore -- he was over there for 'fateha' for one of his dear ones who passed away this week," added the official.

When asked whether the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) served the notice or it came from somewhere else, the official parried the question as saying, "It was an important envelop but we are unaware of its content as it was sealed and stamped envelope." Sources further said that Justice Qazi Faez Isa would return to Islamabad at this weekend.