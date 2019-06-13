close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

Snooker team leaves for Doha today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A four-member Pakistan team will take part in the 7th Asian Team and 8th Six Red Snooker Championship, which will start in Doha from June 16.

The team that will leave for Doha today (Friday) includes Mohammad Bilal, Asjad Iqbal, Zulfikar Abdul Qadir and Baber Masih. Naveed Kabadia will be officiating referee.

The players later will also compete in the IBSF World Team Cup Championship in Doha from June 29 to July 2.

