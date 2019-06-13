close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

Man shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

NOWSHERA: A man was shot dead in Nowshera Kalaan on Thursday, police said.

The deceased uncle, Wazir Jehan, told the police that his nephew was on way to his home along with a friend when two accused, identified as Sohail and Malook Khan, opened fire on him in Abbakhel area in Nowshera Kalaan, killing him on the spot. The accused escaped after committing the crime while the police lodged a case against the culprits.

