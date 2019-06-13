close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

Pak cueists leave for Doha today

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Four-member Pakistan team is to compete in the 7th Asian Team and 8th Six Red Snooker Championship starting in Doha from June 16.The team that will leave for Doha Friday, includes M Bilal, Asjad Iqbal, Zulfikhar Abdul Qadir and Baber Masih. Naveed Kabadia will be officiating referee. The team later will also compete in the IBSF World Team Cup Championship to start from June 29 in Doha, Qatar.

