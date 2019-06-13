Entire PSL-5 to be played in Pakistan

LAHORE: Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan will be host of the fifth segment of Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) as the Pakistan Cricket Board is determined to bring the franchised based league home next year.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani revealed that the entire PSL will be played in Pakistan. After having spent two billion on Karachi stadium renovation, the PCB will be spending around 300 to 500 million on upgradation of the Pindi and Multan stadiums.

He revealed that all the foreign players who visited Pakistan in the previous edition of the PSL in Karachi wanted free movement. “Darren Sammy, Shane Watson etc and all the players who have been to Pakistan for the PSL assured their franchises that they are willing to play in Pakistan.” “Franchises are confident that their foreign players will be visiting Pakistan for the next PSL edition.

He further disclosed that the financial report of PSL IV is complete and will be revealed in the next PSL meeting and will also be displayed on the PCB website along with other PCB financial reports.

He also made it clear that the PSL will be a separate entity relying on its own resources while the PCB will be its main beckon. The chairman disclosed that all the franchises have cleared their accounts with the PCB and only one or two are left to fully clear their balances.