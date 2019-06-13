LTC to run buses as Sikh yatrees arrive today

LAHORE: The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) with the collaboration of a private transport operator will commence a special bus service comprising air-conditioned CNG buses for Sikh pilgrims coming on special trains from India to observe the Jore Mela.

The transport would be provided to Sikh Yatrees as non-stop bus service from Lahore Railway Station to Gurdwara Dera Sahib as requested by the Evacuee Trust Property Board according to the protocol agreed by India and Pakistan. The main objective of the transport service is to provide safe and affordable commuting service to Sikh yatrees on their arrival.

APP adds: Hundreds of Indian Sikh Yatrees will arrive at Wagah Railway Station here on Friday (today) by a special train to attend Jore Mela held on the martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (BTPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh and other officials will receive the yatrees at Wagah.

The Pakistan government has made foolproof security arrangements for the yatrees besides provision of immigration, customs, bank and medical facilities to them at Wagah Railway Station.

Official sources said that the ETPB had made the best arrangements, including accommodation, transport and food, for the Sikh yatrees besides foolproof security. Soon after arrival, the Sikh pilgrims will leave for Gurdwara Dera Sahib where they would stay for two days. The main ceremony Bhong Ahand Paath Sahib will be held on June 16 there.