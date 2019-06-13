close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
June 14, 2019

India plans to launch own space station

Top Story

NR
News Report
June 14, 2019

NEW DELHI: India is planning an ambitious project to launch its own space station, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan said on Thursday. The space station project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan programme.“We are planning to have a separate space station. We will not be a part of International Space Station. Our space station is going to be very small. We will be launching a small module and that will be used for carrying out microgravity experiments,” K Sivan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The proposal will be sent to the government for approval after the first Gaganyaan

mission. The ISRO chief said the weight of the space station is likely to be 20 tonnes. A space station is a spacecraft capable of supporting crew members, designed to remain in space for an extended period of time and for other spacecraft to dock.

ISRO is looking at 5 to 7 years time frame for execution of the programme. The International Space Station (ISS) is the only fully functioning space station in Earth’s lower orbit at present. The ISS is a partnership between European countries represented by European Space Agency, the United States (NASA), Japan (JAXA), Canada (CSA) and Russia (Roscosmos). It is the world’s largest international cooperative programme in science and technology. China also plans to build a space station of its own.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story