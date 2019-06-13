Tax Ombudsman Sukhera removed

ISLAMABAD: In a technical move, the government has withdrawn notification for appointment of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera from his position. Official sources confirmedto The News on Wednesday that different names were under consideration for the slot of FTO and former judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice (R) Faqir Mohammad Khokhar is on the top of the list for the top position at FTO. Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar had taken oath under the PCO but later resigned apparently to avoid references in the SJC.

For removal of Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, the government opted the option to withdraw his notification instead of sending a reference to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for removing him from the post.

So the Ministry of Law found a solution to withdraw notification for his appointment by citing verdict of the apex court of the country where there were certain pre-requisites for appointment of any person on any slot. So the Ministry of Law withdrew the notification after completion of one year and ten months against four year term of FTO.

According to notification issued by Ministry of Law stating that in pursuance of President Secretariat, Ministry of Law and Justice notification dated 31-8-2017 regarding appointment of Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera (Retd/PSP/BS-22) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman is hereby withdrawn ab initio.

The sources said that the incumbent government was not comfortable with the outgoing FTO because he was considered as appointee by the former political regime. So the government was expecting that he might tender his resignation. However Sukhera did not resign so the government was finding out way to oust him unceremoniously.

It is constitutional post and the government could remove him after sending reference through SJC. The government is already facing resistance from legal fraternity over sending reference against Justice Faez Isa so the government wanted to avoid adoption of this same course.