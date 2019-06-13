close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

Man killed, nine injured in clash

National

FAISALABAD: A man was killed and nine others were injured in a clash between two groups over a minor issue. Jatt and Arain groups clashed with each other. As a result, Ansar Jat of Chak 70/RB (Gujar Singhwala) was shot dead while Ali Raza, Farhan Ali, Yasir, Rehan, M Ali, Zeeshan, Shahid, Aslam and Muzammal were injured. Balochni police have registered a case. When contacted, Khurrianwala DSP said the main accused of the clash were at large and police teams were raiding to arrest them.

TOKEN TAX: The Excise and Taxation Department has asked defaulters of vehicle token tax to pay dues without late fee by June 30, or else face legal action. After the deadline, a vigorous campaign will be launched against token tax defaulters and 50 percent of total outstanding tax amount will be charged as fine, besides impounding of vehicle. The planning has been finalised to launch a crackdown on token tax defaulters across the district from new fiscal year.

