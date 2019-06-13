close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
June 14, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Thursday. According to the notification Sumaira Farooq, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as Deputy Secretary (General) Chief Secretary Office vice Muhammad Mahboob who already has been transferred and directed to report the S&GAD for further orders.

