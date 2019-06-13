tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Thursday. According to the notification Sumaira Farooq, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as Deputy Secretary (General) Chief Secretary Office vice Muhammad Mahboob who already has been transferred and directed to report the S&GAD for further orders.
