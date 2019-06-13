‘Maharani’s’ father no longer ruling the country: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while referring to Maryam Nawaz says the father of ‘Maharani’ is no longer the ruler of the country and the Sharif family hasn’t learnt despite being made an example.

Speaking here at a news conference on Thursday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said while referring to the jailed supremo of PML-N and former prime minister that Nawaz Sharif’s supporters were visiting ‘Zill-e-Subhani’ on Thursdays. She again called his daughter Maryam Safdar ‘Rajkumari’ and referred to her comment, who could dare and said that this was reflective of her arrogance.

The special assistant continued that Maryam would wonder who could question her uncle over the use of prime minister’s airplane worth Rs340 million. She added that it was an era of punishment for wrongdoing that her father was in confinement while she (Maryam) should remain in her limits. She said there are some social and religious values, otherwise, they had a lot of things to say.

About the PPP top leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari, she said that someone who was ‘Mr Ten Percent’ for the PML-N in the past was now a political prisoner for them. She added that the more Imran Khan would ‘empower’ the state institutions there would be more alliances of opposition groups. Referring to opposition leaders’ statements against Prime Minister Imran Khan, she wondered the gang of ‘Banarsi Thugs’ was resorting to prime minister’s character assassination.

Firdous said the head of the Commission of Inquiry would be appointed next week. She said the commission chief will be a non-controversial figure.

She said the terms of reference (ToRs) of the commission were being given final shape while the commission would be formed in accordance with the Constitution and the law and would function accordingly. She explained that the commission would be ‘monitored’ by Imran Khan did not mean that it would be under him, rather it would be an independent one under the Commission of Inquiry Act. Upon the return of the prime minister from abroad, the appointment of its commission head would be made.

About the new budget, the special assistant maintained that it was reflective of the feelings of the prime minister and priorities were set accordingly. She conceded that there were some bitter pills in the budget. “And we want that people swallow these bitter pills with sugar coating. There will be bitterness while swallowing them but afterwards, there will be relief from all problems,” she remarked.

She contended that these bitter pills were linked to the national economy while there were separate pills for politics. She asserted that come what may, the looters and thieves would not be spared. She added that removal of filth from the rotten system was vital for realisation of the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.