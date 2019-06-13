Kerr gunning for Japan, World Cup last 16

PARIS: Shelley Kerr says her Scotland team remain optimistic they can make it beyond the group stage at their debut women’s World Cup as they prepare to face former champions Japan on Friday.

The Scots are bottom of Group D after falling to a battling 2-1 defeat against England in their opening match and now need a result on Friday to at least stay in touch with Japan and Argentina — who take on England in La Havre — in the hope of reaching the last 16. “We approach every game looking at performance and we try to get a result,” Kerr told reporters in Rennes, where Friday’s game will be played. “To get out of the group we need to win at least one game, so are we going for a win? Of course we are.”

Scotland are one point behind both the Japanese and Argentina following their goalless draw on Monday and Kerr highlighted the grit of the South Americans in stopping a team she says she has admired “for many, many years”.“Argentina were dangerous on the counter, and the defensive discipline helped them get a point,” said the former boss of Arsenal.