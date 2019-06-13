Education in South Waziristan

We have a complete lack of colleges and even girls’ schools in South Waziristan; there are hardly three to four girls’ schools till the primary level.

The merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has brought new hope regarding educational institutions in the region. Unfortunately, refusal of the NFC award by the state will affect our education reforms. The government should take positive steps for promoting education in the former tribal areas.

Syed Ayaz

South Waziristan