Fri Jun 14, 2019
Mumtaz Alvi
June 14, 2019

Firdous asks Maryam not to make judges’ issue political

National

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Thursday the reference against judges was purely a constitutional matter and it should not be dragged to the political arena by PML-N leader Maryam Safdar.

In the on-going verbal bout, she said in a tweet that the best way of expressing solidarity with the judiciary was to respect its verdicts. Firdous Ashiq Awan threw up a challenge to Maryam Safdar to give proof of respecting the judiciary and rule of law by presenting his absconder brothers and former finance minister Ishaq Dar before the courts.

