Fri Jun 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

Hot weather to continue

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Severe tropical Cyclone “VAYU” in the Northeast Arabian Sea has intensified as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in southeast Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions). Rainfall was reported at Bagrote, Bunji, Astore, Hunza and Dir. Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was reported at Sibbi and Turbat where mercury reached at 47°C while in Lahore it was 42.5°C and minimum was 25°C.

