Fri Jun 14, 2019
NR
News Report
June 14, 2019

Israeli PM thanks Modi for voting against Palestinian group

National

NEW DELHI: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for voting in favour of a decision introduced by the Jewish state that objected to granting consultative status to a Palestinian group at the UN’s Economic and Social Council, Indian media reported.

In a rare move, India on Tuesday voted in favour of Israel in the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to deny the Palestinian non-governmental organisation ‘Shahed’ the observer status, after Israel said the organisation did not disclose its ties with Hamas.

“Thank you @NarendraModi, thank you India, for your support and for standing with Israel at the UN,” Netanyahu said in a tweet on Wednesday, almost a week after the June 6 vote. It is the first time that India has voted on a resolution at the UN that is being perceived as pro-Israel.

