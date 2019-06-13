Medical centre inaugurated in Jhimpir

JHIMPIR: GE Renewable Energy and Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Limited (TBCCL) on Thursday inaugurated the second emergency medical centre in Jhimpir, Pakistan. This unprecedented initiative has been designed and implemented by Aga Khan Medical University Hospital, TBCCL and GE, which opened the first clinic in 2017 in the Thatta district.

The Jhimpir corridor is located 95 kilometres inland from the coast in a semi-desert area, which makes access to necessary medical care for inhabitants difficult. Sapphire and GE Renewable Energy are operating and maintaining four wind farms in the area, the SWPCL and Tricon I, II and III wind farms, for a total capacity of 200MW.

The clinic is equipped with high quality medical diagnostics and treatment equipment, a pharmacy and a CE certified ambulance, and can each treat up to 60 patients per day.