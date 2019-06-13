Rain washes out India-New Zealand match

NOTTINGHAM: India and New Zealand were awarded a point each after persistent rain in Nottingham forced the abandonment of their match on Thursday — the fourth no result so far. After several inspections the umpires finally called the game at Trent Bridge off. The tournament in England and Wales started in dry conditions but three of the past four matches have been no results. The ICC has faced criticism over the lack of reserve days in the group stage but said having them for every match would be “extremely complex”.