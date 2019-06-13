close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 14, 2019

Rain washes out India-New Zealand match

Sports

AFP
June 14, 2019

NOTTINGHAM: India and New Zealand were awarded a point each after persistent rain in Nottingham forced the abandonment of their match on Thursday — the fourth no result so far. After several inspections the umpires finally called the game at Trent Bridge off. The tournament in England and Wales started in dry conditions but three of the past four matches have been no results. The ICC has faced criticism over the lack of reserve days in the group stage but said having them for every match would be “extremely complex”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports