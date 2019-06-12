Ref against Justice Isa: Ex-CJP demands action against President, PM for violating constitution

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court former chief justice Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry has requested the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) not to entertain the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court for being against the constitutional provisions.

The former CJ while filing an application with the SJC on Wednesday submitted that the instant presidential reference is not maintainable for being against the constitutional provisions.