Fire breaks out at forests

NOWSHERA: Fire broke out at forests in Qamar Maila, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Manki Sharif and Misri Banda areas in the Nowshera district.

The officials of the Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after putting in hectic efforts. Divisional Forest Officer of Nowshera Gulzar Khan said that investigations had been launched to determine the cause behind the fire. He said the fire also destroyed over 300 trees which were planted under the Billion Tree Tsunami project.