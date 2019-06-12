Gas leak in godown claims life

LAHORE: A 21-year-old worker died and two others fell unconscious due to suffocation after a gas leakage in a godown of pickles near Karol Ghati Bund Road here on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to hospital. The deceased worker has been identified as Junaid and the other victims as Javed, 23, and Usman, 24. The gas leaked from a cylinder and filled the godown due to which the workers felt severe breathing problem. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and rushed the victims to hospital. Junaid died on way to hospital. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is under way.

Couple, son injured in roof collapse: A couple and their son sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed at Dharampura on Wednesday. The victims have been identified as Mumtaz, 50, his wife Nazia, 48, and son Ahmad, 22. Nazia was removed to Services Hospital while the other two victims were given first aid by Rescue 1122 officials. Meanwhile, the wall of a house collapsed near Ghulam Stop on Ferozepur Road. As a result, two persons sustained minor injuries. They have been identified as Majeed, 29 and Asif, 36.

criminals arrested: Investigation police Model Town division have arrested five criminals involved in murder, kidnapping and extortion. Kahna investigation police arrested one Mohammad Nadim who had killed Muhammad Rafique Gujjar who had rented his shop to him. Kot Lakhpat investigation police arrested one Sajid who had killed his father Khalid Mahmood. Garden Town investigation police arrested Allah Ditta and his wife Shazia for kidnapping a girl Aleesha and recovered the girl from their possession. Faisal Town investigation police arrested a security guard Rana Tariq on charges of demanding extortion money from people.