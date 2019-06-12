Rain brings relief to heat-stricken Lahorites

LAHORE: Scattered rain hit the city early Wednesday bringing down the rising temperature while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move northeastward during next 12 hours. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan and Central/Southern Punjab. However, dust-thundershower-rain is expected at scattered places in south-eastern Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi Divisions).

On Wednesday morning, scattered rain cooled down the burning city providing a sigh of relief to the citizens. The areas witnessed rain included Johar Town, Township, Model Town, Gulberg, Nawab Town, Wapda Town and the adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Astore 62mm, Skardu 44, Chillas, Bagrote 22, Gilgit 20, Bunji 04, Gupis 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 17, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli 14, Islamabad (Saidpur 19, ZP 14, Bokra 08, Golra 07, AP 05), Joharabad 12, MB Din 11, Murree 10, Rawalpindi 08, Sialkot (Cantt 04, Ap 01), Mangla, Sargodha 04, Lahore (City 03, AP 02), Jhelum 03, Gujrat 02, Gujranwala, Narowal, Chakwal 01, Kakul 16, Pattan 15, Balakot 13, Malam Jabba 09, Saidu Sharif 07, Chitral, Parachinar 06 and Cherat 01. Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Larkana where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 40°C and minimum was 22.8°C.