CS for action against wheat flour hoarding

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has asked the divisional and deputy commissioners to stop and prevent further hoarding of wheat flour by keeping vigilance on provincial borders so that their prices could be controlled.

He issued these directives at his office on Wednesday during a meeting regarding food security measures. Food Minister Hari Ram, the commissioners and the food secretary also attended the meeting.

The CS said that the warehouses of wheat flour shops must be checked and action should be ensured against hoarders under the Sindh Food Stuff Act, according to which no trader is allowed to have a stock of 10,000 bags in their warehouse and 25,000 bags in the provincial reservoir centres set up by the food department.

Shah said that on the stock over and above the limit, action be taken by the divisional and district administrations, including the sealing of warehouses, so that wheat flour’s sale can be ensured on a stabilised price. He advised the food department to ensure coordinated efforts in connection with the task.