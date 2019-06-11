close
Uproar in NA during budget speech

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government presented its federal Budget amid strong protest from members of the opposition parties in the National Assembly which also witnessed scuffle and exchange of slogans on Tuesday.

There was smooth start to proceedings of the National Assembly when Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar began his budget speech in the absence of opposition members in the House. However, the National Assembly soon turned into a fish market, a few minutes after the opposition members arrived in the hall.

The opposition members while carrying placards and raising slogans reached in front of Speaker’s dais and chair of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The placards were inscribed with slogans ‘Go Niazi Go’ and ‘IMF Budget Na Manzoor’.

