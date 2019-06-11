Cash, gold ornaments stolen

PESHAWAR: The burglars broke into a house in Hayatabad and decamped with cash and gold ornaments worth millions of rupees.

One Abdul Hameed told the police that he along with family had gone to meet some relatives the other night.

He added that they found the locks broke opened and cash and valuables missing. The burglars had ransacked the house before fleeing. The complainant told police around 10 tolas of gold, three laptops, Rs50,000 cash and some US dollars were missing. Meanwhile, burglars broke into a school in Tehkal and took Rs56,000 from the safe in the office. A superstore on the Kohat Road was robbed of Rs1.2 million a day earlier. The owner Azmat told police that the robbers held them hostage at gunpoint, collected Rs1.2 million from the counter and Rs25,000 from the two customers. He said the robbers had also taken along the CCTV recording.

FIR lodged after 3 years: The East Cantonment Police have lodged the case in the abduction of a spare parts dealer three years after he went missing, a source said on Tuesday.

An official said that the East Cantt Police lodged the first information report in the missing of spare parts leader Ihsanullah. He had gone missing while on way from his shop to mosque on July 20, 2016. Police had refused to lodge the case. The family approached the Missing Persons Commission in Islamabad after which the East Cantt Police Station lodged the FIR.