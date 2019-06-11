Warner warning for Pakistan ahead of Taunton clash

TAUNTON, England: When David Warner returned to Australia’s line-up after serving a ban, he was hailed as a potential saviour for the defending champions at ICC World Cup 2019 in England.

The Aussies were desperate for some star power and the return of Warner and former captain Steve Smith certainly lifted their title hopes. But despite hitting two fifties in three World Cup outings, the combative opener is yet to really produce the sort of big-hitting that makes him one of the most dangerous batters in world cricket.

In fact his 56 from 84 balls against India was seen as a chief reason behind Australia’s 36-run defeat in their big World Cup game at The Oval on Sunday. But despite his struggles, Australia captain Aaron Finch believes Warner will be at his brilliant best soon. That could happen as early as in Wednesday’s game against Pakistan here at the County Ground.

In Sunday’s game against India, Warner appeared to be a shadow of his former self raising doubt about his role at the top of the Australian order. Finch, however, is confident that it is just a matter of time before Warner clicks. “I think India bowled really well at the start and he hit the field a lot. And I suppose when the field went out he still hit them fielders, which didn't give the innings a huge amount of flow, which I know he was disappointed about.

“But at the same time every evidence suggests he'll be back to his dangerous best. “He's playing nicely. The first game against Afghanistan they bowled well to him and he just couldn't get away. Remember, he was out of the game for 14 months. And at the international level, regardless of how good a player you are, it's just going to take a little bit of time, especially as an opening batter, to find your feet, find the pace of the game again.”