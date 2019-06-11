close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
A
June 12, 2019

KMC moves to save Rs50m annually

Karachi

A
APP
June 12, 2019

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Tuesday the limit of the fuel quota for officers of the KMC was being reviewed with the closure of the provision of newspapers and telephone bills of the residences of officers to cut the non-development expenditure, which is expected to save about Rs50 million annually.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held to finalise the budget for next fiscal year and the ADP uplift schemes, said a statement on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan and Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman along with departmental heads of the KMC.

