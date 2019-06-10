Possible delay in polls in tribal districts opposed

BANNU: The candidates for provincial assembly seats from North Waziristan and leaders of Youth of Waziristan Monday announced to start protest movement if the elections were delayed.

Speaking at a news conference at the Bannu Press Club Youth of Waziristan President Noor Islam Khan, candidates for PK-111 and PK-112 Assadullah Dawar, Engr Inam Jan, Faseehulah, Wiqar Ahmad and others said the tribespeople had rendered matchless sacrifices for restoring peace in the tribal belt.

They said the tribesmen had heaved a sigh of relief after the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhunkhwa, and expected that their problems would be solved through elected representatives.

However, they said that they were disappointed when the provincial government sent a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting it to delay elections. “The PTI government has realized that its candidates will face a defeat that is why the rulers are making efforts to delay the election,” said one of the candidates.

He said the government had imposed Section-144 through a conspiracy to delay the election, adding that the tribespeople would not allow the government to do so. The speakers demanded the lifting of the Secition-144 or else they would start protest movement against it.