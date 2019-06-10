Khwaja Hoti says govt using NAB to harass Opp leaders

PESHAWAR: Former federal minister and leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti has said that the government is using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to harass opposition leaders and the arrest of party chairman Asif Ali Zardari is part of that policy.

“The government is trying to hide its failure on all fronts by arresting opposition leaders on false charges,” he told The News. “Imran Khan has been accusing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of being corrupt but failed to provide any proof against him. And the same is the case with former president Asif Zardari,” Nawabzada Khwaja Hoti added.

He said instead of wasting the time of the nation, the rulers should have taken positive measures for the welfare of people but that was not done.

Mere allegations against the national leaders would not serve any purpose, he said, adding that even the ministers were not on the same page on various issues. The PPP leader said the inefficient government had created an economic crisis within its nine months rule and it would push the country towards destruction if allowed to rule for another year.

He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made life miserable for the poor and middle-class during the first year of their rule. “And that is why his party leadership has decided to come out on roads to stop the rulers from anti-people decisions,” he added.

Khwaja Hoti said the hike in the prices of petroleum products, gas, electricity and other daily use commodities had added to the difficulties of the common man. He said the PPP had directed its divisional and district presidents to lead the protest rallies in their respective districts and he would also take to the streets in Mardan.

The PPP leader said that joint opposition’s protest would be organised after the All Parties Conference (APC) arranged by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).When asked for how long the joint opposition would continue protest, he said that they would follow the directives of the leadership. “Asif Zardari will decide what to do. He will issue directives keeping in view the mood of the people,” he said, adding that they would render every sacrifice and continue the protest till the acceptance of their demands.

When asked whether the opposition would continue protest till the removal of the sitting government or wanted an in-house change, the PPP leader said the PTI leaders had disappointed the nation and people were fed up with their wrong policies.