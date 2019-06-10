close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

Gang of auto-thieves held

Islamabad

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted a gang of car thieves comprising four members and recovered 10 cars worth millions of rupees from them. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan asked DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed for effective strategy to curb car-lifting incidents and ensure arrest of auto thieves. He constituted special team headed by SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer.

