Updated recruitment policy toimprove police efficiency: IGP

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan also chaired a high level meeting at Central Police Office, Lahore. A master plan should be devised regarding investigation school and information and analysis school in Lahore, said IG Punjab.

The IG Punjab said the recruitment policy should be updated according to the contemporary needs and beside success in written examination interview marks should also be increased giving them equal importance.

Expert psychologists should be the part of interview panel for the assessment of candidates so intelligent candidates may become part of the force. After getting best training at training colleges they will serve as committed and professional police officers.

He said all the senior officers should submit their recommendations after reviewing the promotion policy in next meeting so that problems related to promotion policy should be resolved and promotion policy may be finalised for time scale promotion. He directed all the senior officers to write ACRs of their subordinates.

The IGP Punjab also sought progress report from all the Additional IGPs of their respective departments and the ongoing projects. He said front desk staffs and all other IT related officials were the important part of police hence a follow up to the summary sent to government of Punjab for their regularisation must be followed up so that they may perform their duties as regular staff. Police training colleges and schools up-gradation regarding programmes should be completed as soon as possible

The IG Punjab directed all the officers concerned to follow office hours schedule and to complete the projects within time frame. He also directed Additional IGP Logistics and Procurement that procurement of bullet proof jackets & helmets required by police force and the development projects must be completed within current fiscal year.

Additional IG Training Tariq Masood Yasin, Additional IG Establishment Ahmed Latif, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Rao Sardar, Additional IG PHP Chaudhary Manzoor Sarwar, Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement Ghulam Rasool Zahid, Additional IG IAB Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Investigation and Crimes Jawad Ahmed Dogar, DIG Training Dr Suleman Sultan, DIG SPU Sultan Chaudhary, DIG Headquarters Afzaal Ahmed Kousar, DIG Establishment Zubari Dareshak, DIG Establishment-II Shehzad Akbar and DIG Operations Captain (R) Ataa Muhammad were present.

Meanwhile, the IG Punjab also presided over a video-link conference at Central Police Office. “Extortion mafia should be dealt immediately with iron hands.To arrest top 20 goons and mobsters instant action should be started across the province. All RPOs should improve their intelligence network for timely gathering of information,” said IG Punjab.

He said report of police action against mobsters should be submitted to the Central Police Office by 10th of July and officers not taking effective actions against the mobsters and proclaimed offenders should keep themselves ready for the departmental action. He said extortion from citizens especially form businessman will not be tolerated.

The IG directed all the officers concerned to improve their intelligence system and asked them to visit the area to review the police performance and security arrangements. He said SP complaints should play their effective role in registration of FIRs.

The IG lauded the performance of officers to ensure fool proof security in the last “ASHRA” of Ramzan and Eidul-Fitar. He said system of reward and punishment was important in police so without any leniency a strict action should be taken on abuse of power and the officials showing good performance should be encouraged at every level so that they perform their duty with more zest and fervor.

He said all RPOs and DPOs should visit the sensitive places in their districts and also brief officials on security duty so that they could perform their duties more efficiently. In RPOs conference CCPO Lahore B A Nasir, Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani, Additional IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai, Additional IG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal, DIG Operations Captain (R) Atta Muhammad and DIG Headquarters Afzal Ahmad Kausar were present.