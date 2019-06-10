KMC starts summer camp at Kashmir Road sports complex

KARACHI: KMC has started a summer camp for school children at its Kashmir Road sports complex, asking parents and school administrations to contact the administration of the complex for registration.

The camp has been organised in collaboration with Foundation Public School, whose students are part of the camp. The camp activities started on Monday. KMC officials said that due to the extremely hot weather in the city and the recent Eid holidays, people are slowly contacting for registration of their children.

“Children will get training in swimming, skating, futsal, gymnastics, tae kwondo four days a week” said Faisal Zafar, the coordination officer of the camp. He said that school administrations, sports teachers and parents can contact him for the registration of their children at the sports complex during office timing.

“We hope to see a number of registrations. We will add other sports disciplines if participants of the camp increase,” he added. He further said that the sports department of KMC had planned that the camp would be continued till the first week of July.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that after increase in the registration, KMC would use its other sports complexes as well. Senior director of sports department Rehan Khan said that as the summer camp proceeds, other interesting things and activities would be added. He said KMC would try to get celebrities to visit the camp to encourage students.