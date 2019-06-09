close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 10, 2019

Timely repair of HFH Road demanded

Islamabad

A
APP
June 10, 2019

Rawalpindi: The residents of areas along Holy Family Hospital (HFH) Road Sunday demanded of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to carry out repair work of dilapidated road falling in his respective areas.

Talking to this agency, the residents said no repair work has been done in the last many years and various parts of the road were in bad condition.

Mumtaz Shah a resident of the area said a number of people from interior city daily visits HFH through this road which has turned into a pothole and is creating great inconvenience for the motorists and urged MCR officials to carry out immediate repair before a fatal accident takes place.

Malik Ali, a shopkeeper said that due to bad condition of road it has become impossible to travel on the road especially during the rush hours.

Similarly the residents of Saidpur Scheme and Satellite Town E-Block called for timely repair of the area road which is vital link to various areas and is of great convenience for the residents coming from various areas and helps reduce traffic load on the already loaded Saidpur Road.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad