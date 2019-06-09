Timely repair of HFH Road demanded

Rawalpindi: The residents of areas along Holy Family Hospital (HFH) Road Sunday demanded of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to carry out repair work of dilapidated road falling in his respective areas.

Talking to this agency, the residents said no repair work has been done in the last many years and various parts of the road were in bad condition.

Mumtaz Shah a resident of the area said a number of people from interior city daily visits HFH through this road which has turned into a pothole and is creating great inconvenience for the motorists and urged MCR officials to carry out immediate repair before a fatal accident takes place.

Malik Ali, a shopkeeper said that due to bad condition of road it has become impossible to travel on the road especially during the rush hours.

Similarly the residents of Saidpur Scheme and Satellite Town E-Block called for timely repair of the area road which is vital link to various areas and is of great convenience for the residents coming from various areas and helps reduce traffic load on the already loaded Saidpur Road.