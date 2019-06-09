Drive to remove illegal taps from gas pipeline

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) is carrying out operation of removal/disconnection of illegal taps on 12” Dia Kharappa-Manjowal & 10” dia Gurguri-Kohat pipelines, as detail below, from June 10, 2019 to June 16, 2019.

The 12” dia Kharappa –Manjowal between Zanaka ( MP6.75) & Kurram( MP48.39) valve assemblies at various locations in Districts Karak & Bannu. The 10” dia Gurguri-Kohat between Kharappa & Gurguri valve assemblies at various locations in districts Karak. In order to carry out the repair activity, following sequence of operation will be followed. The gas supply to SMS Lucky Cement ( MP 82.76) will be shutdown through Peshawar Distribution/Gas Control, Faisalabad. The gas supply to the following SMSs/Areas between Zanaka & Kurram valve assemblies will be suspended upon depletion of pack. 1. Zanaka 2. Tarkhakoi 3. Nari Panoos 4. Karak 5. Chokara 6. Jahangiri 7. Landi Jalandhar Any delay in operation due to any unforeseen event may also result in depletion of pack and subsequent suspension of supply of gas to SMSs Saray Naurang, Bannu, Lakki City, Lucky Cement, Tank, DI Khan and Bhakkar at downstream of Kurram valve assemblies. The gas supply to the following SMSs between Kharappa & Gurguri will be suspended upon depletion of pack Gurguri Landoki Esakhumari Teri. All consumers are requested to take extreme care during the operation, as any mishap with gas run appliances can be disastrous. Therefore all gas run appliances should remain shut during the operation. After repair activity, the restoration of gas supply to the affected SMSs/Areas will be carried out accordingly.