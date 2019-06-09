Candidate in Bara announces support to PTI nominee

BARA: Differences in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bara chapter, ended as senior leader Abdul Ghani on Sunday announced support to the party candidate in the forthcoming election.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bara Press Club, Abdul Ghani said that the party did not award him the ticket to contest the polls and later he decided to contest the polls independently.

He said the party leadership awarded the ticket to Zubair Afridi to contest the elections in PK-107 in Khyber district.

“I have decided not to contest the polls as an independent candidate in the best interests of the party,” Abdul Ghani said, adding, he would extend all possible support to Zubair Afridi, the party candidate.

Zubair Afridi thanked the senior party leader for his support, saying they would work together for strengthening the party and developing the hitherto neglected area. The elected representatives in the past had done nothing for the development of the area, he deplored. A large number of party activists were also present on the occasion.