‘Honour killing’ takes woman’s life

SUKKUR: A woman was murdered by her husband in the name of ‘honour killing’ in Kashmore district on Sunday. Waryam Jafri, the husband, killed a woman in the village Koro Jafri in ‘honour killing’ in Kandhkot Tehsil of the Kashmore district. However, the man and his accomplices have managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime. The police handed over the body to the family after medico-legal formalities. An FIR was registered and the police started search for the alleged suspect.