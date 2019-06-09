World Brain Tumor Day: ‘Modern technology has facilitated brain treatment’

LAHORE: Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Head and renowned Neuro Surgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that development of medical science and modern technology has made it possible to provide the brain treatment to the patients without opening of head.

The advancement of technology has minimised the treatment time besides lesser pain and problem for the patient, he said while talking on the World Brain Tumor Day.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud said that luckily modern treatment for the brain patients had already been started at PINS where latest MRI machine worth Rs.25 Crore was working to provide best medical facilities to the patients. He said that citizens should adopt simple lifestyle; they should do exercise, take proper sleep and avoid mental pressure to save themselves from brain diseases. He added that every tumor was not dangerous and most of them were curable or could be reduced to such extent which was not threat to the life of patient.

Prof Khalid Mahmud said that in all the main hospitals of Punjab, treatment for brain tumors was available and facilities of neuro surgery were provided with the patients without any discrimination. However, the number of neurosurgeons is not up to the mark and only 28 professors and 300 neurosurgeons are working in public sector hospitals of the country and this number was sufficient for the 22 crore population at all. He also asserted to create awareness among the masses as they should know that continuous headache and spells of vomiting were the main symptoms for which people should immediately contact a qualified doctor for treatment.

Prof Khalid Mahmud said that the disease of brain tumor had equal threat to the females and males, however, the children having radiation were more in danger zone in this regard. He also indicated that Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences had great significance for treatment of brain problems especially tumors.