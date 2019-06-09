CITY PULSE: Oh Boy

The Goethe-Institut is screening ‘Oh Boy’, also known as ‘A Coffee in Berlin’, at 11am on June 16 at the Capri Cinema. This German tragicomedy film is a self-ironic portrait of a young Berlin man who drops out of university and ends up wandering the streets. The film deals with the desire to participate in life and the difficulty to find one’s place. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Muhammad Umar Memon

T2F will celebrate the work of renowned translator and scholar Muhammad Umar Memon from 7pm on June 11 at the Faraar Gallery. The programme features tributes by poet and novelist Ali Akbar Natiq, publisher Hoori Noorani and translator Zahra Sabri. Call 021-35389043 for more information.