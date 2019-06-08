Economy was in dire straits when PTI assumed power: Qaiser

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said the country was faced with financial crisis when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed its government after the 2018 general election.

Talking to media persons in Topi city at the residence of Azmat Khan on Saturday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf assumed power under difficult circumstances.

Asad Qaiser admitted that inflation has increased, saying economic stability would take about two years and the difficult situation would be followed by economic prosperity.

The speaker said that due to economic difficulties Pakistan has concluded a $6 billion bailout package with the International Monitory Fund (IMF) because there was no option with the government.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has also secured financial assistance from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China,” he said.

To a question, he said that it has been planned that in upcoming budget the tax net would be expended, making it obligatorily for the people, especially the affluent class to pay taxes.

“If the people do not pay taxes how the economic position of the country would be strengthened. We want to develop a culture of paying taxes and those not paying taxes would face the law of the land,” he said.

He said that Pakistan wanted good relations with its neighbours and the prime minister and foreign minister had renewed their offer to hold dialogue with India to resolve all issues, including Kashmir.

Answering a question, he said salary of the government employees would be increased in the upcoming federal budget.

Mountain fire now under control: The officials of the district administration said on Saturday that the fire at Karamar mountain had been brought under control on fifth day but at some places it was still raging.

The fire broke out on Tuesday and it continued raging till Saturday. The officials of district administration, forest and environment department and Rescue 1122 staff worked round-the-clock to extinguish the fire.

Deputy Commissioner, Swabi, Salman Lodhi told media persons that a control room was established at the district headquarters to monitor the efforts being made to extinguish the fire at the high altitude.

Tabinda Tariq, Assistant Commissioner, Tehsil Razaar said that there was no rescue 1122 facility in the district and the district administration sought the help from Nowshera and Mardan districts.