Opposition wants to save loot, says Sarwar

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition seems to be “All Parties Maal Bachao Conference.”

The Punjab governor said that the government and the people were on the same page and they would collectively fail every conspiracy against economic prosperity and political stability in Pakistan.

Speaking during a meeting with CM Complaint Cell Vice-Chairman Nasir Suleiman, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairman Waseem Ramay and PTI member Awais Younas on Saturday, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the incumbent government was strictly acting upon the policy of accountability for all and was committed to wiping out the oppression, injustice and corruption from the country.

He said, “The PTI would make Naya Pakistan as was envisioned by the founding fathers of our motherland.”

He said Prime Minister Imran khan’s message of peace towards India manifested Pakistan’s desire to promote peace and stability in the region. Now it is up to India to step forward and negotiate on all outstanding issues between Pakistan and India to make the region a peaceful and prosper region, he added.

“We must endeavour to sort out our issues through negotiations. Wars and heated rhetoric cannot be solution to our problems rather it would add to problems,” the Punjab governor said.

He said that Pakistan was not meant to be for a person or party or a group. It belongs to every Pakistani and therefore it becomes obligatory upon every Pakistani to play his/her role responsibly in its progress and prosperity, he stated.

He said that whenever the opposition was asked of accountability it started giving threats of launching protests to deviate the attention of people. “But let me assure the people of Pakistan that the accountability movement launched by PTI will not stop at the behest of such threats and would continue to rid the country of corrupt elements which has looted and plundered the wealth of our nation,” he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Pakistan was being acknowledged globally for eliminating extremism and terrorism. “Pakistan’s foreign policy position on the global stage has bettered our soft image,” he said. Pakistan wants stability in the region and for that matter it has offered talks to India to settle all outstanding disputes between the two neighbours.

India should agree to settle the dispute of Kashmir in the light of the resolutions passed by United Nations Security Council. Peace and stability in the region is in the interest of everyone in this age of globally integrated market economy, he concluded.