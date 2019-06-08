close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
June 9, 2019

Panda diplomacy

Newspost

 
June 9, 2019

The recent visit of the Chinese president to Moscow has opened a new phase of discussion amid US trade war tensions where delegations from Beijing presented two pandas as a gift to Russia. This panda diplomacy is thought of as a soft power for China.

This has left the US upset. One may expect the Trump administration to think before taking such strict decisions as taken previously.

Imtiaz Ali Lakhan, Ghotki

