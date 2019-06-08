tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The recent visit of the Chinese president to Moscow has opened a new phase of discussion amid US trade war tensions where delegations from Beijing presented two pandas as a gift to Russia. This panda diplomacy is thought of as a soft power for China.
This has left the US upset. One may expect the Trump administration to think before taking such strict decisions as taken previously.
Imtiaz Ali Lakhan, Ghotki
