12kg gold, jewellery worth Rs50m stolen

Hitherto unidentified robbers broke into a jewellery shop in the Hyderi Market during the Eidul Fitr holidays and made off with gold worth millions of rupees.

The incident came into notice when the shop owner returned to his shop on Saturday. He immediately informed the police through the Madadgar 15 helpline.

Police said that the robbers managed to burgle the jewellery shop, namely Ahsan Jewellers, by breaking a wall that was shared with the next-door shop.

The market association’s president, Faraz Ahmed, said that according to the shop owner, the robbers made off with around 12 kilograms of gold as well as jewellery worth over Rs50 million.

Police suspect that the robbers were at least three in number, and that they were trained as well as professional burglars. The officials said the robbers had cut off the wires of the CCTV cameras.

Police said that someone from the market may have been involved in the incident, adding that they have detained two suspects. The officials said the investigators are trying to verify the shop owner’s claim about the quantity of the stolen gold and jewellery.

The investigators are also questioning the market’s watchmen, while they have recorded the statements of the shop owner and the market association’s representatives. No case was registered until the filing of this report, but further investigation was under way.