Nawaz facing political revenge, says Shahbaz

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President said, "Not letting Nawaz meet his mother and daughter on Eid is a political revenge.”

He said: “The government is responsible for looking after Nawaz in jail. If anything happens to Nawaz while in jail, Imran Niazi will be responsible."

He said despite the bad health of his brother, he has not been allowed to meet his personal doctor. He demanded that a critical care unit be set up in the jail and that doctors be provided.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday slammed the government for not letting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif meet his family even on the third day of Eid.

In a statement, she said: "I condemn the move to not let Nawaz Sharif meet his family even on the third day of Eid. Imran did not let Nawaz meet his mother and daughter. Imran Sahab your Eid was complete but Nawaz could not even meet his mother and daughter."