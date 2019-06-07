close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
June 8, 2019

15 outlaws held, narcotics & weapons recovered

Islamabad

APP
June 8, 2019

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 15 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bike, narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman Friday said.

Following the directions of Islamabad IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Bani Gala Police arrested accused Haseeb Sultan and recovered Kalashnikov along with ammunition from him.

Koral Police arrested accused Kamran Ali and Muhammad Siraj and recovered Kalashnikov, one 32 bore revolver along with ammunition from their possession.

Karachi Company Police arrested three accused Muhammad Waleed, Asad Shah and Atif Massaih and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition and 10 liter wine from their possession.

Ramana Police arrested accused Fahad Khan and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

Industrial- Area police arrested accused Waqas Ali and recovered 2 tin beer from him.

Koral Police arrested accused Azhar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala Police arrested accused Faraz and recovered one Kalashnikov from him. Bhara Kahu Police arrested accused Liaqat and recovered 230 gram hashish from him.

