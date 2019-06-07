Dr Enver Sajjad laid to rest

LAHORE: Renowned playwright, actor and fiction writer Dr Enver Sajjad passed away at the age of 84. He breathed his last after a prolonged illness at his residence in Raiwind. His funeral prayers were held on Friday. He was laid to rest in a local graveyard.

Sajjad was not only known for an impeccable command on short-story writing and fiction, but he was an incredibly talented voice-over artiste, teacher and a mentor to several leading names in the industry. A medical doctor by profession, Dr Enver Sajjad was also a versatile actor who made his acting debut from PTV productions and was also nominated for a PTV award for his performance in drama serial Saba Aur Samandar. Sajjad was also an active member of the Lahore's literary circle and also chaired the Pakistan Arts Council Lahore, at one point in his career. After the privatisation of media in Pakistan, Sajjad became associated with a private channel where he was the head of the scriptwriting department. He not only wrote some incredible scripts but also gave voice-overs to numerous successful projects. In the years before death, Sajjad also oversaw the scriptwriting department at the National Academy of Performing Arts, which he left due to illness and unresolved grievances. Born in 1935 in Lahore, Sajjad completed his higher studies in medicine from King Edward Medical College before heading out to the University of Liverpool for a Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. The 84-year-old is survived by his widow and a daughter.