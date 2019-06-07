Man drowns in Karak

KARAK: A young man drowned in a pond of rainwater in Kandokhel area in Karak. Police sources said that the man identified as Yasir was taking a bath in the pond when he slipped into deep water and drowned. The local divers fished out his body after hectic efforts. It is pertinent to mention that deputy commissioner had imposed a ban on taking bath in dams by implementing Section 144 in Karak but youngsters from across the district thronged Zebi and Sharqi dams for swimming.