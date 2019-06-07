close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

‘Festival to be organised in Koh-e-Suleman’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Koh-e-Suleman festival would be organised in Koh-e-Suleman which would last for three days for the first time in the history of Punjab.

He said that food street and folk music would also be arranged for the Koh-e-Suleman festival. A camping facility would also be arranged for the tourists. Paragliding competition will be arranged at the festival, he added.

The chief minister directed the administration that best arrangements should be made for Koh-e-Suleman festival. He said that tourism would be promoted in the area. Tourism centres would be set up by developing tourist spots of Punjab and this would greatly promote economic activities at the local level.

"Work is being done for establishing tourist parks having modern facilities in different areas of the province besides Koh-e-Suleman," he added. He directed to plant a maximum number of trees in the area of Koh-e-Suleman. He was briefed that Koh-e-Suleman festival would be held in collaboration with Tribal Area Development Authority, Sports, Tourism and other departments.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan