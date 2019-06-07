Coaches urge govt to start preparation for SAG

KARACHI: The 13th South Asian Games (SAG), scheduled to be held in Nepal later this year, are an ideal stage for the PTI-led government to promote sports in the country, but so far no plan for the preparation has been announced, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Neither the PM Imran Khan’s appointed task force nor the Senate and NA standing committees have taken notice of the ruined condition of Pakistan sports. Pakistan finished 34th (out of 37 nations who won medals) in the Asian Games in 2018. Macau, a tinny country, performed better than Pakistan.

The SAG are considered the gateway to success in big events like Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, Youth Olympics, Olympics and World Championships. The Games allow the South Asian nations to test their best athletes.

Seasoned athletics coach Muhammad Talib told ‘The News’ the government should take the games as a launching pad for the revival of sports in the country and work with dedication in those disciplines in which Pakistan has talent. He said the government must start training programmes and employ seasoned coaches for the purpose.

He said that much precious time has been wasted in the infighting of sports bodies. He said that no extraordinary amount of money was required for the preparation of the SAG. “All infrastructure necessary for the disciplines in SAG is available in the country. The government only has to appoint coaches and trainers who have a clean track record,” he added.

Boxing coach Majeed Brohi said it was surprising that PSB and POA had not started preparation although only five months remained before the Games. He said that the Games would be a chance for Pakistan to rise in the boxing world once again.

Brohi recalled that in the days of Professor Anwer Chaudhrey such events used to highlight the boxing talent of Pakistan. He demanded that the boxing training camp should be organised as soon as possible for the SAG.

Football coach Hasan Baloch said that because of the dispute between two groups of football officials, no player knew what to do. He appealed to the federal government to take notice of this complicated situation and resolve the issue and use the SAG for revival of sports in Pakistan.

A total of 27 sports are due to be on the programme, including traditional South Asian events such as kabaddi and kho-kho along with Olympic sports such as athletics, swimming and weightlifting.

The last South Asian Games took place in Guwahati and Shillong in India in 2016, when the host nation topped the overall medals table. They won a total of 308 medals, including 188 gold. The other seven competing countries won a total of 51 gold medals between them.