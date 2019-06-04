Government be dismantled: Zardari

NAWABSHAH: Former president and Co-Chairman Pakistan People's Party, Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday the present government has to be dismantled and if left it would cause severe problems.

He was addressing party workers after offering condolences with former MPA Dr Bahadur Khan Dahri on the demise of his mother at Daulatpur.

He said the service to people is the manifesto of the PPP and during the tenure of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in 1988 people were given jobs and work while embankments of canals were also cemented.

Zardari said the present government has snatched jobs from people and has unleashed a tsunami of price hike. He said the present prime minister was forciblly imposed on people of Pakistan, adding the country cannot develop in the presence of selected prime minister. People do not want rulers who make tall claims and take one U-turn after another. Asif Zardari said unemployment and price hike has increased in the country by 500pc. He appealed to the public to pray so that this government could go.

He said he is not interested to rule but also cannot see oppression of the common man. He was optimistic that this government has to be brought down. He said he belongs to this soil and is well aware of the issues pertaining to the country.