Russia failing to stop terrorism: Ukraine

THE HAGUE: Ukraine accused Russia on Tuesday of doing nothing to prevent what it called pro-Moscow separatists’ "acts of terrorism" in eastern Ukraine, including the 2014 downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight.

Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister Olena Zerkal made the claim before judges at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the second day of arguments in a case brought by Kiev against Moscow.

On Monday, Russia argued that Ukraine had failed to present any new evidence against it and called on the court to dismiss the case.

Zerkal responded on Tuesday by blaming Russia for failing to prevent deadly violence in Ukraine.

"Did it stop the financing of terrorism in Ukraine? No. Did it help us find the authors of terrorist acts? No," she said.

"Result? Flight MH17 was shot down. There have been bomb attacks, rockets have fallen in residential districts. Hundreds of people have been killed or wounded, thousands have been intimidated."

The destruction of flight MH17 killed all 298 people on board the civilian airliner.

Ukraine launched the case against Russia in 2017 under international laws on the financing of terrorism.

It is seeking damages for attacks against civilians it says the separatists have carried out in eastern Ukraine, including the downing of flight MH17.

It says Moscow supplied the BUK surface-to-air missile system used to shoot down the flight, something Russia has repeatedly denied.

On Monday, Russia argued that the ICJ had no jurisdiction in the case.

Zerkal argued on Tuesday: "Russia denies what the whole world knows. It is seeking to clear itself of its responsibility."

Hearings in the case will continue until Friday. The conflict in eastern Ukraine started five years ago and has so far claimed 13,000 lives, according to UN estimates.